A brief warm up before we cool it back down

Lexington, Kentucky (WTVQ – ABC 36): Good Thursday morning Kentucky, we are in the middle of a “brief” warm up because MAJOR changes are showing up for the weekend. High temperatures today will come up into the upper 70s to near 80 today with mostly sunny skies.

Lows by Friday morning drop back into the low to mid 50s, with a few upper 40s showing up.

Friday afternoon will see temperatures pushing 80 one last time, but clouds and gusty winds will be increasing.

Rain showers move in late Friday night as winds gust up to near 30mph as well.

Saturday will feature highs coming down into the mid to upper 60s early but dropping as the day goes on. Occasional showers/drizzle will continue through Saturday as well. If you are headed to the Kentucky game at Kroger Field Saturday night take the rain gear and dress for temperatures dropping through the 50s.

On and off rain showers/drizzle and clouds will continue through Tuesday of next week with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Now no day is a wash out but we will be dodging showers each and every day.

Unfortunately we aren’t talking about a lot of rain during this time as it is a lot of light showers/drizzle, but some areas could receive .5″ – 1.00″. Since we are so dry, we will take every drop as can get.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies and very warm. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear and pleasant. Lows in the low 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.