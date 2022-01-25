70-year-old woman dies in downtown crash

Accident happened about 11:15 a.m. at Rose and Maxwell

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 70-year-old woman was killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash at a busy downtown Lexington intersection.

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn identified the victim as Genevieve Amis. She died at 11:49 a.m. at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, according to Ginn.

She was a passenger in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Rose Street and East Maxwell just before 11:15 a.m.