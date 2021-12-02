5th annual “Light Up Booneville” kicks off Christmas celebration

Tree lighting ceremony held Dec. 1

OWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – In Owsley County, the community gathered to flip the switch to kick off the fifth annual “Light Up Booneville” Christmas celebration on Wednesday.

The tree lighting took place next to the Booneville Volunteer Fire Department and lights the way for the holiday season. The ceremony also included carolers.

The Parade of Lights will take place Friday, Dec. 3, according to organizers.

You can view a full list of tree lighting ceremonies and parades across Central Kentucky HERE, along with holiday light shows HERE.