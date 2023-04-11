3 Louisville bank shooting victims had ties to UK

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Three Old National Bank shooting victims had ties to the University of Kentucky, the school said Tuesday afternoon.

Tommy Elliott and Jim Tutt were UK alumni, who graduated around the same time in the early 1980s. Deana Eckert briefly attended UK as well.

“They were members of our community and are forever part of the extended UK family,” UK President Eli Capilouto said in a press release.

Monday night, the university began reaching out to the more than 4,000 UK students who call the Louisville area home to offer support and resources, Capilouto added.

The following was sent out:

For our students – both undergraduate and graduate – if you or someone you know is struggling following this tragedy, you can get help by letting us know what you’re going through here

Students can access additional resources here

We also offer mental health services and support for our employees, which can be found here

“Before he passed away, the speechwriter and columnist Michael Gerson remarked that many ask and pray ‘for a strength they do not possess.’ But there is a promise beyond strength, the idea ‘that even when strength fails, there is perseverance. And even when perseverance fails, there is hope. And even when hope fails, there is love. And love never fails.’

Amid so much numbing shock and sadness in our state, let us remind each other of that promise always,” Capilouto said.

Elliot was 63, Tutt was 64 and Eckert was 57.

See More

5 dead, 8 hurt including 3 police officers in downtown Louisville shooting: LMPD

Louisville officer who ‘ran towards’ shooter at Old National Bank praised as a hero

Victims of Louisville mass shooting identified

What we know about victims of the Louisville bank shooting

‘This is awful’: Ky. governor says he personally knew 3 mass shooting victims