2nd man arrested in connection to murder on Whitney Avenue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A second man was arrested Wednesday in connection to the murder of Stacey Marshall on Whitney Avenue in July.

Justin Brown was arrested and charged with murder, burglary and wanton endangerment.

The 26-year-old is accused of fatally shooting Marshall on July 13 in the 900 block of Whitney Avenue.

Courtney Wrenn was also arrested for the fatal shooting on July 14.

He was charged with murder, burglary, wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

