One person arrested in connection to homicide on Whitney Avenue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Police say they have arrested 33-year-old Courtney Wrenn in connection with the shooting death of Stacey Marshall.

Marshall was shot July 13 on Whitney Avenue, and later died of his injuries at UK Hospital.

Wrenn was arrested last Friday, July 14. One day after the shooting.

He appeared in court yesterday, entering a not guilty plea.

He is currently being held at Fayette County Detention Center on the following charges: murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree wanton endangerment, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Wrenn’s next court appearance is set for Thursday, July 27.