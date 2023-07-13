Man injured in overnight shooting near Lexington Cemetery dies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)

7/13/23, 11:12 a.m.

The man who died in this shooting has been identified as Stacey Marshall, according to Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn. He was 31.

7/13/23, 10:42 a.m.

The man injured in the overnight shooting near Lexington Cemetery has died, according to police.

He died at the hospital.

His name has not yet been released.

7/13/23, 8:22 a.m.

One person has life-threatening injuries after an overnight shooting near the Lexington Cemetery, police said.

The man was shot in the 900 block of Whitney Avenue around 12:30 a.m.

He was taken to a local hospital.

Police don’t have a suspect in custody at this time.

If you have any information on this shooting, police ask you to call them at 859-258-3600.