Man injured in overnight shooting near Lexington Cemetery dies
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)
7/13/23, 11:12 a.m.
The man who died in this shooting has been identified as Stacey Marshall, according to Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn. He was 31.
7/13/23, 10:42 a.m.
The man injured in the overnight shooting near Lexington Cemetery has died, according to police.
He died at the hospital.
His name has not yet been released.
7/13/23, 8:22 a.m.
One person has life-threatening injuries after an overnight shooting near the Lexington Cemetery, police said.
The man was shot in the 900 block of Whitney Avenue around 12:30 a.m.
He was taken to a local hospital.
Police don’t have a suspect in custody at this time.
If you have any information on this shooting, police ask you to call them at 859-258-3600.