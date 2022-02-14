240 new COVID cases lowest in Fayette since mid-December

Seven-day moving average drops below 500

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – After reporting a one-day number not seen since late December, Fayette County’ snew COVID case numbers dropped Friday to a level not seen since mid-December.

According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Monday, the county confirmed 240 new cases Friday, compared to 324 new cases Thursday, which followed 536 cases Wednesday and 928 cases Tuesday. The seven-day moving average dropped to 485 from 596 Thursday, 674 Wednesday, 719 Tuesday, 726 Monday and 760 the previous Friday. It was 875 on Jan. 27.

The 240 cases, while high by historical standards since the pandemic began, is one of the lowest days since mid-December and continues the significant decline the county has seen for more than two weeks.

The new case numbers pushed the county’s total to 88,921 since the pandemic began. Two new deaths from February raised the number of residents lost to COVID-related causes to 532.

The department continues to advise the daily numbers will be higher as it works through a backlog of cases during this overwhelming surge of cases.

In addition to vaccines, the department reminds residents that wearing masks can help slow the spread of the virus.

Wearing a mask is an important tool against the spread of COVID-19. The CDC recently updated its mask guidance; learn more at https://www.cdc.gov/…/prevent…/types-of-masks.html

To protect from COVID-19, CDC continues to recommend wearing the most protective mask you can that fits well and that you will wear consistently.

Help slow the spread of COVID-19 by:

• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, muscle/body aches, loss of taste/smell, nausea, etc.); • Covering coughs and sneezes; • Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth; • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; • Wearing a face covering in crowded public areas. #LexDoThis #LexingtonKy #PublicHealth

Find vaccine information at www.vaccines.gov/search

Those who are immunocompromised and received a second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at least four weeks ago are eligible for a third dose. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule a same-day appointment, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Learn more at http://www.lfchd.org/3rd-dose/