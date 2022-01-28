24-year-old Morehead man dies in two-vehicle crash

Accident happened Thursday evening

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 24-year-old Morehead man was killed Thursday evening in a two-vehicle crash in Rowan County.

According to the Kentucky State Police, 44-year-old Joey W. Earls, of Morehead, was turning his 2002 Cadillac Deville from Woodhill Drive onto KY 32 and collided with a 1999 Ford pickup westbound on KY 32 driven by 24-year-old Dalton B. Jessee. The KSP said Jessee was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries.

Earls was transported to St. Claire Hospital by Rowan County EMS then later transferred to the University of Kentucky Hospital, the KSP said.

The accident happened at about 6 p.m. Thursday.

Kentucky State Police was assisted on scene by Rowan County Sheriff’s Department, Rowan County EMS, Morehead/Rowan Fire Department, Elliottville Fire Department and Rowan County Coroner’s Office. This collision remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police, Morehead.