23rd Polar Plunge brings new, returning participants

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – While it’s chilly, some people are just a little colder than others.

Saturday, the 23rd annual Polar Plunge was held in Lexington at Texas Roadhouse on Richmond Road. According to Special Olympics Kentucky, about 130 jumpers plunged into icy 33 degree water in support of the organization.

For some participants, it’s an excuse to wear crazy costumes. For others, it’s an event they come back to participate in year after year.

David Downs, of Versailles, has jumped for the past six years. This year, he convinced his daughter, Sadie Chapman, to do it with him

“Well this was my first time and I didn’t quite realize how cold it was. When you jumped in it like, sucked your breath away. Like, oh golly. And then I turned around and realized he was right beside me and it took a bit to get my bearings but it was a lot of fun and I’ll probably do it next year,” said Chapman.

Downs says one of the best things about participating is seeing friends that come back year after year.

“It’s fun seeing everybody I’ve seen before,” said Downs, “you don’t see them throughout the year, but you see them here.”

Special Olympics Kentucky raised just over $67,000 dollars with Saturday’s Polar Plunge.