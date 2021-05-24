Ky. AG’s new task force battles search warrant process

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Kentucky task force on search warrants met for the first time Monday.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron, R – Ky, created that task force after the death of Breonna Taylor with the goal of improving how Kentucky secures and executes its warrants.

However, he said the task force is not a direct response to her death because Kentucky lawmakers already passed legislation specific to her type of raid, Senate Bill 4.

“And so, there has, in my judgement, been a response to what occurred in Louisville, again what was a tragedy there,” Cameron said.

Cameron says the task force’s goal is to closely analyze every part of the process which could mean new practices for how courts sign off on search warrants or maybe a recommendation to how officers are trained to execute a warrant.

Most of the task force is currently someone involved with search warrants, like police or a judge, and if they aren’t currently involved in that area of work they used to be.

This, something some on the task force are already critical of at the first meeting, including former Louisville council member Denise Bentley.

She said she is hoping the task force can bring more transparency to how a warrant is served.

“So I think we have an obligation to educate the public, but I’m hearing that people want to know what’s going on, and how do we better the process so we don’t have future problems,” she said.

Monday there wasn’t anyone who wanted to make a public comment, but it is allowed and encouraged.

If you want to get involved you can sign up before the meetings by emailing searchwarrantTF@ky.gov to share your input.

The next meetings are scheduled to be held all at 1 p.m. on the follow days and locations:

June 21, EKU, Richmond

July 22, Louisville Fair and Expo Center

Aug. 11, Capital Complex East, Frankfort

Sept. 14, WKU, Bowling Green

Oct. 11, Somerset Center for Rural Development

Nov. 15, Capital Complex East, Frankfort

Dec. 9, Capital Complex East, Frankfort

The following individuals are on the Attorney General’s Task Force:

Denise Bentley, Former Democrat Louisville Metro Councilwoman, Legislative Assistant to Metro Council District 5, representing citizens at-large

Lieutenant Bryan Bogard, Covington Police Department, representing the Kentucky Fraternal Order of Police

Colonel Phillip Burnett, Jr., Commissioner, Kentucky State Police

Judge Foster Cotthoff, District Court Judge, 3rd Judicial District, Christian County, representing the Kentucky Court of Justice

Judge Charles Cunningham, Circuit Court Judge, 30th Judicial Circuit, Jefferson County, representing the Kentucky Court of Justice

Jeff Gregory, Mayor, City of Elizabethtown, representing the Kentucky League of Cities

Nicolai Jilek, Commissioner, Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training

Representative Ed Massey, Chair, House Judiciary Committee

Ramon McGee, Attorney, The Law Office of Ramon McGee, representing the Kentucky Conference of the NAACP

Chief Joe Monroe, University of Kentucky Police Department, representing the Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police

David L. Nicholson, Circuit Court Clerk, Jefferson County, representing the Kentucky Association of Counties

Damon Preston, Public Advocate

Joseph Ross, County Attorney, Logan County, representing the Kentucky County Attorneys Association

Rob Sanders, Commonwealth’s Attorney, 16th Judicial Circuit, representing the Kentucky Commonwealth’s Attorneys’ Association

Sheriff Walt Sholar, Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office, representing the Kentucky Sheriffs’ Association

Detective Elizabeth Thomas, Lexington Police Department, representing the Kentucky Narcotics Officers Association

Senator Whitney Westerfield, Chair, Senate Judiciary Committee

George Wright, Professor, Senior Adviser to the President, and Vice President for Institutional Diversity, University of Kentucky, representing citizens at-large