Attorney: Breonna Taylor ‘executed’ by police in her home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A high-profile civil rights attorney says a black emergency medical worker fatally shot by police in Kentucky was “executed” in her home.

Benjamin Crump made the comment Wednesday to the Louisville public safety committee, which heard testimony about Breonna Taylor’s death.

Her case has drawn national attention and calls from political figures for an outside investigation.

A warrant to search Taylor’s home on March 13 was connected to a suspect who did not live there.