Kentucky limits no-knock warrants after Breonna Taylor death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has signed a partial ban on no-knock warrants a year after the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.

The law Beshear signed Friday is not the total statewide ban many demonstrators called for.

But it only permits no-knock warrants if there is “clear and convincing evidence” of a violent crime.

Taylor was a 26-year-old Louisville emergency medical technician studying to become a nurse.

She was shot multiple times in her home on March 2020 after being roused from sleep by police during a botched drug raid.

Her death set off nationwide demonstrations and sparked calls to ban the warrants.

ACLU-KY Statement on Governor Beshear Signing Senate Bill 4, a version of Breonna’s Law

The following statement can be attributed to Samuel Crankshaw:

“The ACLU of Kentucky applauds Governor Beshear for signing Senate Bill 4, a version of Breonna’s Law, and the broad coalition of lawmakers, community members, and advocates that made this possible. Senate Bill 4 will ban no-knock warrants except in exigent circumstances and requires the presence of emergency medical services when serving such warrants. This law is an excellent first step in reimagining the role of police in community safety, though it in no way provides justice for Breonna Taylor or the degree of change the community needs. This is a win, but the fight is not over.

The majority of no-knock warrants are served in search of drugs. These deadly raids are a staple of the failed war on drugs and put civilians and law enforcement in harm’s way. As Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine said, no amount of drugs or drug money is worth a human life.

Advocates and policy makers worked over the past year for this law, with millions peacefully taking to the streets throughout the world to demand justice for Breonna Taylor and declare once and for all that Black Lives Matter. Now is not the time to stop. We must build on this momentum to radically change policing so public safety can truly mean protecting and serving all people. The bill received unanimous support in the Senate and passed with 92 votes in the House, showing just how necessary this first step is.

As Taylor’s mother said, Breonna was an EMT and her dream was to save lives. This law will save lives.”