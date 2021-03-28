Overnight flooding causes road closures and power outages in Southern Kentucky

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Multiple counties in the southern region of the state all the way down into Tennessee saw rain throughout Saturday night and into the next morning.

This has caused flooding, closed roads and power outages.

A lot of the flooding that’s closed roads is due to the Cumberland River and the Kentucky River.

The mountain advocate reports the Cumberland River is expected to crest at 31.8 feet.

Several road closures have been reported in Estill county, Harlan county, and Whitley County.

Closures include Dark Hollow, Red Lick, Noland’s Creek, Murphy’s Ford and Driftwood Drive.

Estill county emergency management says the Kentucky River is expected to crest by Monday evening at 24.8 feet, which is just below moderate flood stage for that county.