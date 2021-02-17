City prepares roads, no trash service Thursday, warming centers reopen Thursday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The City is preparing for the third winter storm to hit our area in the past seven days.

Fayette County is under a Winter Storm Warning starting at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Temperatures will remain very cold. Winter weather is expected to start Wednesday evening, and continue through Thursday. At this time, forecasts show Lexington receiving snow with a potential for sleet and freezing rain.

With that in mind, the city is suspending waste collection on Thursday, Feb. 18, because of icy conditions. No city carts or dumpsters will be collected. Residents may leave their waste carts at the curb.

Please keep the carts out of the street to make it easier for road crews. A make-up day has not yet been identified.

STREETS AND ROADS

City crews continued treating ranked roads overnight and through Wednesday. They will continue working 12 hour shifts, focusing efforts on high priority streets.

POLICE DEPARTMENT

Between 5 p.m., Tuesday, February 16 and 7 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to 3 injury collisions, 23 non-injury collisions, 125 motorist assists, and 55 traffic hazards. Officers continue to monitor roadways for disabled vehicles, downed trees/power lines and individuals seeking shelter.

FIRE DEPARTMENT

In the last 24 hours, the Fire Department has responded to 162 incidents, including four carbon monoxide responses, one transformer fire, four vehicle collisions with injuries, seven slips and falls, and two building fires. The department has 165 personnel on duty, with all front line units staffed and operational.

HOMELESSNESS PREVENTION AND INTERVENTION

The Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention is still operating under the Winter Weather Plan. Additional overflow emergency shelter motel rooms are being provided in partnership with Community Action Council. The on-call number for those needing assistance is 859-533-9199. To report someone in need after 10 p.m. call 859-258-3600.

For a list of all available shelters and transportation services, as well as other resources, visit www.uwbg211.org .

WARMING CENTERS

Warming centers are closed Wednesday, but will reopen at 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18. Warming centers are located at Dunbar Center, 545 N. Upper Street, and at the Senior Center, located behind Southland Christian Church on Richmond Road. The centers close at 7 p.m.