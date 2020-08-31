Arrest made in year-old Stringer shooting death

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – An arrest was made Monday in the year-old shooting death of 30-year-old LaPorscha Stringer homicide investigation.

Lexington Police and the U.S. Marshals Service took 23-year-old Markeeta Campbell into custody, charging her with murder, police said in a release.

Stringer was shot and killed inside her car while leaving Fayette Mall in August 2019.

Her family just held a vigil last weekend on the one-year anniversary of the shooting. Saturday afternoon, Aug. 22, her family holding a balloon release for her at Jacobson Park.

Stringer was a mother of three.

Campbell is lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center.

Originally released August 26, 2019 – The Lexington Police Department continues to investigate a fatal shooting that occurred Friday evening near Fayette Mall.

Around 8:30 p.m. Friday, August 23, officers responded to the intersection of Nicholasville Road and Wilson Downing Road for a woman that had been shot in a vehicle. The victim, later identified as 30-year-old LaPorscha Stringer, was taken to the hospital for treatment and later died on August 25.

According to witnesses, Stringer was leaving in the mall and was stopped at a red light when a dark-colored car pulled alongside her vehicle. Multiple shots were fired from the suspect vehicle, which fled toward the mall near Dillard’s.

Detectives do not believe the shooting was random. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Lexington Police.