Family marks year anniversary of Lexington mother’s murder with balloon release

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Saturday marks one year since a Lexington mother was shot and killed outside the Fayette Mall.

Saturday afternoon her family holding a balloon release for her at Jacobson park.

The coroner says 30-year-old LaPorscha Stringer was leaving the mall sitting at a red light when someone in another car shot her Aug. 22, 2020.

Police say it was a targeted attack. Her family still pleading for justice. ABC 36’s Alex King talked to Stringer’s grandma, Lucy Jones. To read that story click here.

Stringer was a mother of three.