COVID case numbers high, positivity rate lowest in weeks

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The number of new coronavirus cases remains high but on par with the last month but the state’s positivity rate dropped to the lowest level in weeks.

“We still have a whole lot of cases in Kentucky which means a number of people get sick and we lose a number of people, too,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in Friday’s update. “The good news is our positivity rate continues to decline. If we keep wearing these masks and we keep doing the work, we can get this to a manageable level to get our kids back in school and get back to more of our old lives.”

Beshear reported 792 new cases, pushing the state’s total to 46,757. Of the new cases, 114 are kids under 18 and 27 are children under 5.

The youngest was a 1-month-old from Green County.

“We’ve got to come together to defeat this virus,” said Beshear. “Make sure that you take a little time to take care of yourself and your family so when we have to go through some of these tough things or make tough decisions, we can react like the great people that we are.”

The governor reported eight new deaths, raising the total to 918 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

The deaths include a 69-year-old woman from Barren County; a 94-year-old woman from Carroll County; an 85-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man from Christian County; a 78-year-old woman from Scott County; a 58-year-old woman from Taylor County; a 73-year-old man from Union County; and a 92-year-old man from Warren County.

“Again, it’s been a hard month. It’s going to probably be an even harder September,” said Beshear. “Make sure that you’re praying for these families.”

As of Friday, 860,738 coronavirus tests have been performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 4.50%, the third straight day below 5 percent, which is one of the most-watch guideposts for whether the disease is spreading or at least at a plateau.

For information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.

Information about COVID-19 and schools also is available. To view the reports, click here for K-12 and here for colleges and universities.