Hurricane Laura and Kentucky: Wednesday Update

Hurricane Laura has now reached winds of 115 mph in the Gulf of Mexico heading northeast at 15 mph. Sustained winds from 111-129 mph classify this tropical storm as a category 3 hurricane. Some forecasting models show Laura’s path eventually extending near Kentucky as a low pressure system, that could potentially bring heavy rainfall to the Bluegrass this weekend. We will continue to update and track this hurricane as it pushes to make landfall on the Gulf Coast.
