Beshear responds to ‘evil’ and ‘vile’ acts, condemns hate (WATCH)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear gave an emotional response Tuesday to the “evil” and “vile” acts of hanging an effigy of him from a tree on the lawn of the Governor’s mansion Sunday, and vowed to continue to “build unity” in the state and to “not bow to terror.”

“It was an act of terror and fear,” Beshear said of the actions by what he called a “small group” known as the 3 Percenters who walked by barriers onto the mansion’s grounds and went on the porch “just a window pane away” and chanted.

“It is a small group trying to bully everyone else,” Beshear said, accusing some elected officials of emboldening the group by attending a previous rally with them.

“Right is right and wrong is wrong. You cannot fan the flames and then condemn the fire,” Beshear said of what he suggested were two-faced politicians. “They have to claim responsibility.”

He called it a message of intolerance and hate, noting when they hung the effigy, the protesters chanted the slogan Lincoln’s assassin said when he shot Lincoln.

“I will not be afraid , I will not be bullied, I will not back down,” the governor stated emphatically.

He noted his children, who are 9 and 10, were not at home at the time the protesters chanted on the mansion’s. Beshear is the first governor to move his family completely into the mansion in more than 30 years. He said they made the decision in an effort to promote unity.

“One of the things I never thought about was their personal safety,” he said of his family.

“If our unity scares a couple of people,” that’s good, Beshear concluded, noting security protocol and procedures at the mansion are being reviewed and groups might expect “a very different response the next time.”

He said he appreciated the “caring community” response that came in a rally Monday afternoon.

“We are not moving out…we are not going to let a bunch of jerks change the way we are living our life,” he said in response to a question.

He also said he would leave any question about the possibility of the protesters who hung the effigy being charged with a hate crime. “I do look forward to hearing from them,” Beshear said, also noting a state senator “fired up” the group with his previous comments in support of the group.