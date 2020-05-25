UPDATE: ‘Love’ rally seeks to counter ‘hate’ from Sunday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – In response to Sunday’s protest featuring a effigy of the governor, a new group of protesters Monday pushed “love over hate” in Frankfort.

Monday’s rally was a stark contrast to what happened Sunday. Monday’s message on the grounds of the Governor’s Mansion was about love.

”The fact that politicians across the aisle have united on this maybe this will have their counter, an effect that’s completely the opposite of what the protesters organized. Maybe people will say ‘no that’s too much and we’re going to work together and not let hate win’,” said Karen Thomas Smith who helped organize Monday’s gathering.

ORIGINAL STORY FROM SUNDAY

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ)- Elected leaders on both sides of the aisle are speaking out after protesters hung a mannequin of the governor from a tree Sunday in Frankfort.

Images from Louisville Courier Journal reporter Sarah Ladd show the effigy of Governor Andy Beshear with an abbreviated Latin phrase meaning, “thus i always bring death to tyrants”.

According to the Courier Journal, a rally celebrating second amendment freedoms turned into a protest of coronavirus restrictions ending with chanting outside the governor’s mansion.

“Come out, Andy!” protesters yelled.

“Come out, Andy” chants in front of the governor’s mansion. pic.twitter.com/N52stx7fKB — Sarah Ladd (@ladd_sarah) May 24, 2020

According to the Courier Journal, state troopers watched, but didn’t stop anyone.

It wasn’t clear if the governor and his family were home at the time.

Several lawmakers and politicians condemned the effigy as did both political parties.

What occurred at today’s rally was unacceptable and has no place in Kentucky’s political discourse. The Republican Party of Kentucky strongly condemns the violent imagery against the Governor in today’s protest. — Republican Party of Kentucky (@KYGOP) May 24, 2020

Below is the statement from House Democratic Leaders in response to actions that took place today at the Capitol. #kyhousedems pic.twitter.com/EgxmUijawC — KY House Democrats (@kyhousedems) May 24, 2020

Witness the ugly fruit of those condoning, and in some cases promoting, radical ideology. There’s always going to be somebody a little crazier. Sickening…. Shameful.. Disgusting… pic.twitter.com/uAtPE9KWIQ — Chris Harris (@RepHarrisKy) May 25, 2020

I can’t believe this-an effigy hanging of GovBeshear? REALLY? SERIOUSLY?

Totally disgusting. Like I said before, when I pass’d the BLM law I rec’d serious threats- made me look over my shoulder. It sucked. This is NOT politics, this is sickness. I totally condemn such behavior. pic.twitter.com/dQ6Eaxds1X — Kevin D. Bratcher (@RepBratcherKY) May 25, 2020

A representive government does not include using free speech as a catalyst for terroristic threatening. This is abhorrent, wrong and solves nothing. This behavior is a heinous abuse of our second amendment and makes a mockery of our right to free assembly https://t.co/CRDoWHDxmK — kimberly moser (@5boymom) May 25, 2020

.@SenateMajLdr: “As a strong defender of the First Amendment, I believe Americans have the right to peacefully protest. However, today’s action toward Governor Beshear is unacceptable. There is no place for hate in Kentucky.” — Senator McConnell Press (@McConnellPress) May 25, 2020

This type of protest is not appropriate. Although several of Gov. Beshear’s actions have saddened me and some I believe unconstitutional, this is not the way to make your voices heard. https://t.co/hXsKopborA — Mike Harmon (@mikeharmonky) May 25, 2020

Earlier this evening, I learned that a group of individuals hung an effigy of the Governor from a tree on the Capitol lawn. I condemn this action. I condemn the very suggestion that it is appropriate to use intimidation as a means to an end. — David Meade (@DavidMeadeKY) May 25, 2020

Senate President Robert Stivers Statement On The Sunday Rally At The Capitol pic.twitter.com/X7nUb69A8t — KY Senate Majority (@KYSenateGOP) May 25, 2020

I’m shocked by today’s actions at the Capitol. This act and phrase do not represent our values. The man’s family lives feet away. Unacceptable. https://t.co/syNZbtPMaH — Ryan Quarles (@RyanQuarlesKY) May 25, 2020

There is no place in our daily lives for this kind of stupidityhttps://t.co/fkPK0GIVIC — Ken Upchurch (@KenUpchurch) May 25, 2020

Kentuckians have a right to protest, but I believe it is NEVER appropriate to insinuate or threaten someone with violence. There will always be debate with regards to our government, but we must maintain a level of civility. This behavior is never acceptable and I condemn it. pic.twitter.com/sot6mDfG8x — Dr. Ralph Alvarado (@Alvarado4Senate) May 25, 2020

A statement from Speaker David Osborne on behalf of the entire House Majority Caucus: pic.twitter.com/tGdYaTCJp3 — KY House Republicans (@KYHouseGOP) May 25, 2020

How did KSP not stop this? — Denise Harper Angel (@KYHarperAngel) May 24, 2020

You know it’s bad when you have to check with a bunch of friends before retweeting this insanity. I had to ask, “Did this really happen?” The answer: yep, it happened in Frankfort today. Spew a lot of hateful rhetoric, get a lot of hateful conduct. https://t.co/iueY2zxrVb — Rob Wiederstein (@RobWiederstein) May 24, 2020

This type of behavior is uncalled for and unacceptable in our society. I strongly denounce this behavior from those involved. I support anyone’s right to protest, but this goes beyond reasonable protection. This type of behavior can not be tolerated, regardless of the cause. https://t.co/jwyGEWH426 — John Blanton (@repblanton92) May 24, 2020

I support the first and second amendments, but I do not condone the violent imagery displayed today on the Capitol lawn. Please join my husband and me in praying for strength and peace to our first family. https://t.co/0qllk3kvuu — Representative Cherlynn Stevenson (@CherlynnForKY) May 24, 2020

The actions today on the governor’s front lawn were horrific. I hope his children were not exposed to such hate. https://t.co/yRPvDIOMwH — Tina Bojanowski (@TinaForKentucky) May 24, 2020

While I fully support our right to protest, I do not support violence or threats of violence in any manner. I am appalled by the actions taken by some today. Disagreements and discourse are expected in government but threats and the insinuation of violence have no place. — Wil Schroder (@WilSchroder) May 24, 2020

Protests sometimes cross lines of propriety and enter into a danger zone. That is to be expected in a democracy. But when they do cross that perilous line, community leaders must condemn it lest—by our silence—we assist in a violent step being taken the next time. — Jason Nemes (@jmnemes) May 25, 2020

I join House Dems in condemning the disturbing threats made near the residence of the Beshear family. Over the last few weeks, these protests have consistently spawned hateful rhetoric & threats of violence. Any elected officials promoting these efforts should answer as to why. https://t.co/YoDeTYVJ3i — Representative Patti Minter (@pattiminter4ky) May 25, 2020

This. This is what happens when leaders fail to stand up, speak out and condemn such actions. I support the right of all to protest. But this exceeds all decency, just as does the posing for photo with white supremacy sign. Crickets from leaders leads to this. pic.twitter.com/S4V7mxZJGC — Jeff Hoover (@buckethoover) May 24, 2020

Unacceptable! I’m so tired of the hate. We have serious issues to resolve and hate gets us NO progress. https://t.co/Gsewhtebid — Julie Raque Adams (@jrajra) May 25, 2020

These actions are reprehensible. I absolutely condemn violence and threats of violence. If you want to protest, do it peacefully & respectfully. https://t.co/J3bg6AIWI0 — damon thayer (@damon_thayer) May 24, 2020

This is disgusting and I condemn it wholeheartedly. The words of John Wilkes Booth have no place in the Party of Lincoln. https://t.co/mILfSMVEHy — KY Sec. of State Michael G. Adams (@KYSecState) May 24, 2020

Agreed, @MorganMcGarvey. This awfulness has no place in civil society. https://t.co/gCmPzYeOEW — Whitney Westerfield (@KyWhitney) May 24, 2020

This is a new low and it is disgusting and wrong. I wish I were more surprised but this vitriol comes from the top. I hope Republican leaders join me in condemning violent threats against any elected official. https://t.co/BS9WlWzmxN — Morgan McGarvey (@MorganMcGarvey) May 24, 2020

An effigy of Gov. Beshear was hung on the grounds of our State Capitol. It’s not just the threat on his life, it’s the fact that they demonstrated an act rooted in our history of racism. I’ve had family lynched in Kentucky. This is vile and traumatic. My statement. pic.twitter.com/wbcWT56bRH — Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) May 24, 2020

This is sickening, and I condemn it. We have to learn to disagree without threats of violence. https://t.co/14jN1BNAsS — Attorney General Daniel Cameron (@kyoag) May 24, 2020

I am sickened and condemn the images from today’s rally at the Capitol. Acts like this are never ok and should not be taken lightly. In a free society people can disagree politically, but threats of violence are never acceptable. — Treasurer Ball (@KYTreasurer) May 24, 2020

I am shocked and saddened by the actions of the protesters in Frankfort today. Never did I think I would see this type of behavior on our Capitol lawn. Today’s events should be condemned by every Kentuckian and American. Kentucky is better than this. I stand with our Governor. https://t.co/3hWcBKGi9b — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) May 25, 2020

“The act that was displayed on Capitol grounds today, near where the Governor and his young children live, was wrong and offensive. This type of behavior must be condemned. As Kentuckians we should be able to voice our opinions without turning to hate and threats of violence. Put simply – we are and should be better than this,” Governor Beshear’s communications director, Crystal Staley, said in a statement.