WATCH: Flooding closing roads, prompting advisories across region

*** ALERT ***Please everyone use caution and common sense during these storms, the waters in Lincoln County are rising fast. This location is KY Hwy 39 & Deep Well Woods Road in Crab Orchard. Posted by Lincoln County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, May 19, 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Almost every county in the region is reporting flooding of some kind, from localized flooding on streets to creeks and rivers over flowing their banks.

The above video from Lincoln County is from the area of KY Highway 39 and Deep Well Woods Road in the Crab Orchard community in Lincoln County.

In Cynthiana in Harrison County, the City of Cynthiana public utilities department is advising people and businesses along the Licking River move themselves and their belongings to higher ground, according to the Cynthiana Democrat.

The South Fork of the Licking River is expected to be at 24.5 feet in about eight hours.

The following s a guide used at the Water Treatment Plant to gauge possible flooding.

At 20 feet, the River Road Park is flooded; at 22 feet, Pleasant Street bridge, Locust and Penn streets flood; at 23 feet, some homes on the west side of town flood and at 24 feet some businesses on U.S. 62/U.S. 27 South and KY 36 West and South of town are flooded.

As a reference, Lourena Judy, commissioner of public utilities, said in 1997 when Cynthiana and Harrison County experienced the devastating flood, the river peaked at 28 feet, according to the newspaper.

In Madison County, the Emergency Management Agency reports Muddy Creek North is impassable and 4 Mile Road and Hunter Lane are closed. Many streets and other areas in Richmond are flooded.

In Georgetown in Scott County, the Amen House is forced to reschedule its food distribution to senior citizens Tuesday because flooding is making the bridge at Grace Christian too dangerous to cross.