Evacuations, shelter opening in Cynthiana because of flooding; Paris also to be hit

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WTVQ) – Cynthiana in Harrison County may be the hardest hit by flooding with Paris in Bourbon County also expected to see some problems from scenic rivers that run through the heart of each city.

Cynthiana has warned parts of the city to evacuate because the Licking River is expected to crest at about 24.5 feet at midnight Tuesday which is “major flood” level.

A shelter is being set up at Harrison County Middle School at 269 Education Drive in Cynthiana for people needing refuge.

the city public utilities department is advising people and businesses along the Licking River move themselves and their belongings to higher ground.

The South Fork of the Licking River is expected to be at 24.5 feet at about midnight Tuesday.

The following is a guide used at the Cynthiana Water Treatment Plant to gauge possible flooding.

At 20 feet, the River Road Park is flooded; at 22 feet, Pleasant Street bridge, Locust and Penn streets flood; at 23 feet, some homes on the west side of town flood and at 24 feet some businesses on U.S. 62/U.S. 27 South and KY 36 West and South of town are flooded.

As a reference, Lourena Judy, commissioner of public utilities, said in 1997 when Cynthiana and Harrison County experienced the devastating flood, the river peaked at 28 feet.

Meanwhile, Stoner Creek which runs along the edge of downtown Paris

also is expected to produce “minor flooding,” according to projections from the National Weather Service.

