2 people injured after strong storms hit Stamping Ground area

Two mobile homes overturned.

STAMPING GROUND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Powerful storms moved through the Stamping Ground area early Monday morning, injuring two people, according to Scott County Emergency Mangment.

Officials say two mobile homes overturned and several trees and powerlines fell across roads.

If you are in need of medical aid/assistance from the storm Georgetown Scott County EMS has set up an EMS Triage station at the Incident Command Post located at our fire station on Springview Drive.