2 Lexington police officers injured in mounted training exercise

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two Lexington police officers were injured Tuesday during a mounted training exercise.

According to the police department, the officers were injured at the LPD Mounted Unit stables in Coolavin Park around 12:30 p.m.

The officers and horses were training when two of the horses bucked mid-run, throwing the officers.

The two officers were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The horses were not harmed.