2 firefighters injured while battling mobile home fire in Mt. Vernon

MT. VERNON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two firefighters were injured while battling a mobile home fire around 4 a.m. Tuesday in Mt. Vernon.

When firefighters arrived, the mobile home was already deemed a total loss. Crews with the Mt. Vernon Fire Department, Western Fire Department and Brodhead Fire Department worked for about three hours to completely extinguish the fire, which was difficult due to the metal roof of the trailer and multiple layers being on top of the original.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for medical issues; another was taken to the hospital for an arm injury.

The fire department said manpower is limited in every department, especially in the early morning hours.

It’s unclear what road the home was located on. ABC 36 has reached out for clarification.

Mt. Vernon fire crews were busy yesterday as well, battling a fire on Maple Grove Road that was also deemed a total loss.