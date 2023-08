11 animals die, home a total loss after fire in Mt. Vernon

MT. VERNON, Ky. (WTVQ) — 11 animals were killed and the home was a total loss after a fire in Mt. Vernon Monday morning.

The Mt. Vernon Fire Department responded to a fire at the home on Maple Grove Road around 12:24 a.m. today.

The home is a total loss and seven dogs and four birds died in the fire.

No other injuries were reported.

The homeowners requested an investigation into the cause of the fire, the fire department said.