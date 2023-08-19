Lexington Humane Society hosts annual Doggie Paddle event

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Some fun in the sun for the furry friends Saturday after The Lexington’s Humane Society hosted their annual Doggie Paddle.

Lexington’s largest pool party for dogs was held at the Southland Pool.

The event helps the humane society raise donations and funds for the five to 600 hundred animals they help .

More than 700 dogs were expected at this years Doggie Paddle.

There was raffles, giveaways, and vendors.

Director of community engagement, Meghan Hawkins, says this is her favorite event.

“It’s just so much fun. It’s a lot of work to set this up and be here. But once you;re here it doesn’t feel like work. We get to sit back and watch people and watch dogs enjoy themselves. It’s like there’s some unspoken message. They behave really well,” says Hawkins.

The event lasted from 9 to 4.