13-year-old arrested for shooting death of 12-year-old in Laurel Co.
LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 13-year-old boy was arrested Thursday evening for allegedly fatally shooting a 12-year-old boy in Laurel County in July.
Laurel County Sheriff John Root and London Police Chief Chuck Johnson made the announcement today.
The 13-year-old is being held in a juvenile detention facility.
He’s charged with murder.
Court proceedings are already underway, police say.
This is a developing story. Stick with ABC 36 for updates
