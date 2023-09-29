13-year-old arrested for shooting death of 12-year-old in Laurel Co.

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 13-year-old boy was arrested Thursday evening for allegedly fatally shooting a 12-year-old boy in Laurel County in July.

Laurel County Sheriff John Root and London Police Chief Chuck Johnson made the announcement today.

The 13-year-old is being held in a juvenile detention facility.

He’s charged with murder.

Court proceedings are already underway, police say.

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC 36 for updates

