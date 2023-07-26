12-year-old boy dead in Laurel County after weapon discharged

Boy was rushed to St. Joseph Hospital in London, where he was pronounced dead
Paxton Boyd,

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says 12-year-old boy has died after a weapon discharged in the bedroom of home in Laurel County.

The boy was transported to St. Joseph Hospital in London for treatment and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling says an autopsy will be conducted in Frankfort on Wednesday to help in the investigation.

An investigation continues.

