UPDATE: Rev. Nancy Jo Kemper to call for Bevin impeachment over bloodshed comments

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVQ) – Reverend Nancy Jo Kemper is holding a press conference at 3:00 p.m. in the State Capitol Rotunda to call for the impeachment of Governor Bevin.

A press release from Kemper’s office says she believes that Governor Bevin’s “call to shed the blood of fellow Americans is unconstitutional, and an impeachable violation of his sworn oath to uphold the laws of the Commonwealth.”

Republican Party of KY spokesman Tres Watson has issued a statement in regards to Nancy Jo Kemper’s Capitol press conference, saying, “This is nothing more than a desperate act by a desperate candidate who trails badly in the polls.”

9:11 a.m.

Remarks made by Governor Matt Bevin over the weekend are getting a lot of attention on line.

On Saturday, the governor spoke at the Value Voters Conference. He said he hopes that conservatives will be able to preserve liberty without using physical force, but he isn’t sure.

“The roots of the tree of liberty are watered by what? The blood of who? The tyrants, to be sure, but who else? The patriots,” said Bevin. “Whose blood will be shed? It may be that of those in this room. It might be that of our children and grandchildren.”

The state democratic party has criticized Bevin for the remarks.