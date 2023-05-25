Your Memorial Day weekend forecast

Lexington, Kentucky (WTVQ – ABC 36): Good Thursday everyone, we have a FANTASTIC day in store across the Bluegrass State! Here are todays weather headlines:

Our dry cold front moved through overnight and that is bringing below average temperatures for the next few days. Highs today only reach the low to mid 70s under a mostly sunny sky and low humidity.

Winds this afternoon and evening will gust 20-25mph and will be blowing at us from the north and east providing the cooler temperatures.

Temperatures by Friday morning will dip down into the mid to upper 40s area wide providing us with a chilly late May morning.

Friday afternoon is just a copy and paste of this afternoons forecast. Temperatures hit the mid 70s, mostly sunny skies, and low humidity.

Clouds will increase a bit going into Saturday and that will lead to some rain by the evening, especially for southern and eastern Kentucky. You can also see a big temperature difference from north to south.

Scattered rain will continue into Sunday morning, but again it is mainly for areas of southern and eastern Kentucky. The future cast rainfall shows that well.

Skies will turn partly sunny Sunday afternoon with only an isolated shower or storm. Memorial Day itself looks pretty great with temperatures in the low 80s and only a slight storm chance. After Memorial Day we will really crank those temperatures as temperatures turn warmer than normal for mid to late week next week.

Back in the short term:

THURSDAY:

TONIGHT: