Your ABC 36 Storm Team Memorial Day forecast

Lexington, Kentucky (WTVQ – ABC 36): Good Saturday evening everyone, its a beautiful day across central and eastern Kentucky with temperatures running about 10 degrees below average. Here are our weather headlines:

Sunday looks like a flat UGLY day with occasional rain, mostly cloudy skies, and temperatures WELL below average. Rain is moving into the east tonight and will move west into central Kentucky Sunday morning.

Highs on Sunday are into the low 60s in central Kentucky but southern and eastern Kentucky will likely stay in the upper 50s as they will have more clouds and rain. By the evening, rain will become more scattered.

You can clearly see the higher totals in southern and eastern Kentucky. Rain moves out late tomorrow night into early Monday leaving us with a great Memorial Day.

Tuesday is dry with high temperatures already rising into the low 80s. Wednesday – next Saturday we see straight summer time heat build in with highs in the mid to upper 80s and humidity levels high as well.

There is the chance for a pop up thunderstorm on any given day next week, but no day is any where near a washout.

Back here in the short term:

TONIGHT:

SUNDAY: