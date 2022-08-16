Your FEMA claim was denied. What does FEMA say to do next?

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — More than two weeks ago, eastern Kentucky was hit by devastating flooding, and while some still await assistance, others say they’ve been denied. But where do you go from there?

Tuesday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency shared a list of steps to take if your claim was denied.

First, FEMA says to go through this list of questions: Did you get help from another source, like insurance? Is your application not finished? Did you miss a FEMA call or inspection? FEMA says these are the most common reasons you could get turned down for assistance, but it may not be the final answers, according to Media Relations Specialist Nate Custer.

Next, follow this list:

Why? Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 Try to get face-to-face help by visiting a Disaster Recovery Center. To find one near you, visit fema.gov/drc or call the helpline listed above Appeal. If you don’t agree with FEMA’s decision, you have the right to appeal. You are asked to write a signed and dated appeal letter to FEMA explaining the reason for your appeal and include documents to back up your claim (like a contractor’s estimate for home repairs). Include your full name, disaster number DR-4663-KY, the address of your damaged home, phone number, address of your current home and FEMA application number. You can upload your appeal letter to disasterassistance.gov or mail it to:

FEMA National Processing Service Center

P.O. Box 10055

Hyattsville, MD 20782-7055

FEMA says it can also help with serious disaster-related needs of survivors. If your home was destroyed, can’t be lived in or can’t be entered safely due to the flooding, you may be eligible.