“You just don’t know:” area man concerned for family in Ukraine

The Associated Press reports that Russia is pulling troops and weapons back, but 24-year-old Eduard Svystun says he's still concerned.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As the world watches the Russia-Ukraine border crisis, there’s a man in Lexington who’s watching closer than most: he’s got family back home in Ukraine.

24-year-old Eduard Svystun has lived in Lexington for 6 years after moving from Ukraine as an exchange student. He says he fears for his family, who lives in a small village in western Ukraine, about 120 miles from Poland’s border.

“You got Russian troops pretty much surrounding all over the Ukraine, they’ve got troops in Belarus who are pretty close to us, so, yeah, I’m feeling pretty safe over here but I’m pretty worried about my family. Hopefully they’ll be safe but you just don’t know,” said Svystun.

He says he has friends who have already left the country out of fear.

“I kind of feel like Russia is not going to invade but the government changes their mind every day. So I have some friends that have left the country, they left to Portugal because they’re not feeling safe. If it gets too far they’re not going to be able to leave the country,” said Svystun.

Svystun says that for his family, relocating wouldn’t be easy. His 5-year-old brother has a medical condition, and his family’s village is home: they’ve lived there for 25 years.

“It’s not easy to leave your house and go somewhere else. So they’re just praying and hoping for the best,” said Svystun.

The Associated Press reports Russia is promising a de-escalation of military presence, pulling some of the 150,000 troops, as well as weapons, along the Russia-Ukraine border back.

According to The Associated Press, the Russian Defense Ministry released video of armored vehicles moving away from Crimea, and announced that tank units in the Western Military District were being loaded on trains to be taken back to Russia after training exercises.

However, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says the U.S. isn’t taking that promise at “face value,” and NATO’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says that as of February 15, there are “no signs of de-escalation” on the border.

According to UK Patterson School of Diplomacy professor Dr. Robert Farley, major war isn’t likely at this point.

“Over the past few days, I’ve grown a lot more optimistic that the Russians may be viewing this as too much of a problem and will try to step back from the brink. So now, as opposed to maybe three days ago, there is more than a 50 percent chance of getting out of this without major war,” said Farley.

However, Dr. Farley says the threat of some level of conflict still remains strong.

“My guess is that we will see some milder, smaller escalations along the border, especially in the two separatist republics that Russia has been supporting. We may see those areas recognized by Russia and we may see Russia annex those areas,” said Dr. Farley.

Wednesday, The Associated Press reports Russian military flew fighter jet training missions and held shooting drills in Belarus. However, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei says the troops will be gone by Sunday, when training exercises end.