YMCA sets Philip Cullen Memorial Indoor Triathlon

TRI Expanding Your Fitness Comfort Zone Feb. 13 at North Lexington Family YMCA

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – TRI expanding your fitness comfort zone and sign up to participate in the Philip Cullen Memorial YMCA Indoor Triathlon to be held Sunday, Feb. 13 at the North Lexington Family YMCA, located at 381 W. Loudon Avenue in Lexington.

Triathlons are often referred to as the world’s most inclusive sport for participants of all levels and ages – working your entire body with numerous health benefits. We agree and welcome anyone who loves a challenge to get involved in our event – including beginners!

“An indoor triathlon is a great way for beginners to dip their toes into the sport in a controlled environment with minimal necessary equipment, as well as a great way for experienced triathletes to challenge themselves,” said Corey Donohoo, Operations Director at the North Lexington Family YMCA.

Individual registration is $50 per person. Relay options are also available for those wanting to participate with one or two others.

NEW IN 2022: Team competition! While competing individually, athletes which are part of a group/team can combine their scores to race against other local groups for bragging rights. Competition rules are listed on the event details page.

For information, visit ymcacky.org/events/indoor-triathlon.