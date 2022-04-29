YMCA of Central Kentucky to host 30th annual Healthy Kids Day this Saturday

Saturday, Apr. 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the North Lexington Family YMCA

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The YMCA of Central Kentucky is hosting the Y’s annual Healthy Kids Day® on Saturday, April 30, to encourage families to help kids be kids and set them up for a healthy and safe summer.

According to organizers, the event will feature field games, fitness activities, cooking demonstrations, inflatables and more, to motivate and teach families how to develop and maintain healthy routines.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, Healthy Kids Day is the Y’s national initiative to improve health and well-being for kids and families. Organizers say the Y hopes to use the day to get more kids moving and learning, creating healthy habits they can continue while they’re away from the classroom. When kids are out of school, they can face barriers that prevent them from reaching their full potential. According to the Y, research shows that without access to out-of-school learning activities, kids fall behind academically. Kids also gain weight twice as fast during summer than during the school year.

Organizers say Healthy Kids Day is a reminder to families that we can help ensure all children have access to what they need to reach their full potential, even during out-of-school time.

The free event is scheduled to take place Saturday, Apr. 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the North Lexington Family YMCA located at 381 W Loudon Ave in Lexington.