Yarmuth, Womack introduce bipartisan legislation to level playing field for American whiskey distillers

Legislation that would grant American whiskey distillers access to existing export-promotion programs

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVQ) – Today, Congressmen John Yarmuth (D-KY) and Steve Womack (R-AR) introduced the Duty Drawback Clarification Act, bipartisan legislation that would grant American whiskey distillers access to existing export-promotion programs commonly used by beer and wine producers. Duty drawback allows for the refund of duties, taxes, and fees paid at the time of import when similar items are exported.

“This is a matter of fairness in providing access to global markets for producers of American whiskey—including America’s only official native spirit, Bourbon,” said Yarmuth. “Ninety-five percent of the world’s Bourbon is made in our Commonwealth, and as a Kentucky Congressman and Co-Chair of the Congressional Bourbon Caucus, I’ll continue to support efforts to ensure that one of our state’s greatest exports can fairly compete in the global marketplace.”

“From Fort Smith to Kentucky and beyond, this legislation will support local manufacturing jobs and unleash new sources of opportunity for distillers,” said Womack. “The entrepreneurial character of the Natural State is strong, and our policies should always ensure our businesses can fairly compete. I’m proud to work alongside Rep. Yarmuth to advance legislation that prioritizes American jobs and economic growth.”

