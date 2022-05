Wynonna Judd final tour heads to Rupp Arena this fall

Judd's tour returns on October 29

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Country music icon Wynonna Judd is still planning to do her tour after the tragic passing of her mother and musical partner Naomi Judd.

According to Rupp Arena, Superstar Faith Hill will join Wynonna in “The Judds: The Final Tour.” Judd’s tour begins on September 30 but will stop at Rupp Arena on October 29, 2022.

Tickets can be purchased starting Saturday, May 21 online HERE.