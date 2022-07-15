WWII Vet in Beattyville turns 100 years old!

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A World War II Veteran in Beattyville is celebrating his 100th birthday. William Abner turned 100 years old on Friday, July 15. Abner, who was born in 1922, is a resident at the Lee County Care and Rehabilitation Center which says he’s the oldest living Veteran in Lee County.

According to the center, the Lee County hero was called to serve at the age of 20 after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. He was wounded during the Battle of the Bulge and then reassigned to the Army Air Corp to a fighter squadron where his job was to oversee installing engines in planes.

Lee County Care and Rehabilitation Center says Abner was the recipient of five Bronze Stars, awarded for heroic achievement in five major battles in enemy territory. He also has a Purple Heart for being wounded in the Battle of the Bulge.

Happy Birthday William Abner!

The Lee County Care & Rehabilitation Center encourages anyone who wants to send a card or letter to Abner to mail it to:

William Abner

c/o Lee Co Care & Rehab

246 E Main Street

Beattyville, KY 41311