WTVQ participating in friendly competition to raise money for Salvation Army

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — We at WTVQ are participating in a friendly competition against two other Lexington TV stations to raise the most money for the Salvation Army — and we need your help!

Our crew will be stationed at the Russell Cave Walmart at 500 West New Circle Road on Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. ringing the Salvation Army bell. There, you’ll see familiar faces like TG Shuck, Dillon Gaudet and more.

Come say hi, and bring some change!