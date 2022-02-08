Wrong-way driver arrested for 120 pounds of marijuana

Man from Georgia arrested on I-65

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A traffic stop on I-65 early Saturday morning leads to the discovery of 120 pounds of marijuana. On Feb. 5, 2022 at approximately 1:04 a.m. Kentucky State Police Troopers conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 KIA Sorento passenger car on I-65. Troopers observed the vehicle driving the wrong way on the I-65 southbound exit ramp at the 91 mile-marker.

During the stop, troopers observed a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle being driven by 47-year-old Jose Mariano Garcia, age 47 of Lawrenceville, GA. During a search of the vehicle, approximately 120 pounds of suspected marijuana was located. The suspected marijuana was discovered in three large boxes and a duffel bag. Also discovered during the search was suspected methamphetamine and two handguns.

Garcia was arrested and lodged in the Hardin County Detention Center and was charged with the following:

Trafficking in marijuana (> 5 lbs.), 1st Offense

Possession of controlled substance 1st degree, methamphetamine

Improper turn-driving on a limited access highway

Careless driving

Possession of a Handgun by a convicted felon

The investigation is ongoing by Trooper Dillon Spencer.