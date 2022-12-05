Wreaths Across America honors military with display

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Wreaths Across America volunteers are honoring our country’s veterans, active duty members and their families this holiday season.

Monday, volunteers hung wreaths with flags representing each military branch at the statehouse.

A POW/MIA flag was also on display.

It’s part of a nationwide effort to place wreaths at the headstones of our fallen veterans.

“They’re so grateful that someone is taking the time to go to the cemetery and honor their family member. A lot of times they will come out to the cemetery with us and place the wreaths themselves. So it makes us feel really good to be able to do that for our community,” said 1st Lt. Pam Birt.

Wreaths Across America Day is Dec. 17.

Wreath-laying ceremonies will take place at more than 3,400 locations across the country, including Camp Nelson in Jessamine County.