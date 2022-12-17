Wreaths Across America event held at Camp Nelson

Volunteers and families place wreaths at the grave sites of every veteran

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky (WTVQ)- Saturday marked a day of honor and remembrance across the nation as the annual Wreaths Across America took place in national cemeteries. One of those events took place at Jessamine County’s Camp Nelson National Cemetery.

Wreaths Across America is held annually on December 17th. Volunteers and families place wreaths at the grave sites of every veteran.

At Camp Nelson, there are more than 16,000 graves. The wreaths are provided by donations from individuals and businesses.

Saturday’s ceremony included the playing of taps, a 21 gun salute, and the placement of flags.

Organizers say around 800 volunteers helped place wreaths on each grave.

“It’s something that to me, we need to honor, remember our veterans and the wars and the fallen. We have a lot of junior ROTC people out here. We need to teach them about the freedom and why we’re doing what we do,” said Randy Shelley, the co-coordinator of Wreaths Across America at Camp Nelson.

The organization is already looking for donations for next year’s ceremony. Wreaths are only $15. To donate, click here.