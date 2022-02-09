Would-be robber leaves fast food restaurant empty handed

The attempted robbery happened at a McDonald's on Pimlico Parkway in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man who tried to rob a fast food restaurant in Lexington on Tuesday night left empty handed, according to Lexington Police.

Investigators say around 7:18 p.m., a man walked into a McDonald’s in the 3100 block of Pimlico Parkway, walked up to the counter, implied he had a weapon, and demanded cash from the cash register.

Police say when no cash was handed over, the man left the business and got into a dark-colored Ford Explorer, driven by another person, and the SUV left the scene.

No one was hurt, according to investigators.