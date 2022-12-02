Work to begin on Purchase Parkway to extend I-69

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Officials say work will begin this month on upgrades to the Purchase Parkway in western Kentucky so that Interstate 69 can be extended from Mayfield to Fulton.

Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday in a statement that the $33.9 million project will bring the Julian Carroll-Purchase Parkway up to interstate standards.

Initial work will include clearing brush around the Wingo interchange and utility work to prepare for spring construction.

When construction begins in the spring, there will be a 55 mph work zone speed limit and more police patrols.

The project is expected to take two years, with completion expected by the end of 2024.