Woodford Reserve releases 2023 Kentucky Derby bottle honoring Secretariat





VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) — Woodford Reserve on Wednesday released its 2023 Kentucky Derby bottle which honors one of the most iconic moments in sports history — Secretariat winning the 1973 Derby.

The bottle features the artwork of Kentucky native Jaime Corum. Her painting shows Secretariat in the Winner’s Circle at Churchill Downs with the famed Garland of Roses draped over the colt.

The bottle retails for $55.

“This is our most collectible Derby bottle yet, as Secretariat is perhaps the most revered and most loved racehorse in history,” Woodford Reserve Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall said in a press release. “Even 50 years after his stunning achievement, Secretariat’s Triple Crown run is still considered one of the most iconic achievements in sports.”

For more information, head to https://www.woodfordreserve.com/whiskey/kentucky-derby-bottle/.