Woodford Humane Society Summer Gala tickets on sale

For the first time in two years, the shelter will have their annual fundraiser on July 23rd

WOODFORD COUNTY, KY (WTVQ) – The Woodford Humane Society is gearing up for the annual Summer Gala. It’s the first time the event will take place in person because of COVID-19. Organizers say the event will come with a surprise or two for ticket holders.

“It is an hors d’oeuvres reception and catered dinner out of the Keeneland Entertainment Center so it is a really beautiful Kentucky setting,” said Beth Oleson, with Woodford Humane Society.

The fundraiser helps meet the needs of the shelter which has experienced the impacts from the pandemic. According to Oleson, it’s been a difficult couple of years.

“Some animals will come in and go out really quickly and some will come in and stay for quite awhile. A couple months ago we were running numbers and our owner surrender intake was up over 20%. So, as you can imagine that’s a significant number of animals coming in,” said Oleson.

Oleson says the number of animals they take in requires a significant amount of space which is filled up as well. The shelter takes in about 1,000 animals a year and while adoption is the preferred method to create space, it’s not also possible.

“The plan B is just continue to improvise to find space,” said Oleson. “So we’ve had periods where we’ve had dogs and cats living in wire crates or condos when we don’t have kennels available.”

Plan A for the shelter is to put on a great fundraiser so the humane society can have a little bit more wiggle room. Olesen says participants can expect complimentary drinks, music and dancing. There’s also a surprise, if you purchase a glass of sparkling wine, something with even more sparkle awaits thanks to a partnership with Lexington jeweler.

“It’s exclusively for folks in attendance can purchase a glass of champagne and be entered to win a 65 point diamond from St. John and Myers,” says Olson.

A silent auction will open July 8 for those interested in bidding remotely on 100 items. Oleson says it’s all an effort to help clean, feed, house and care for these animals while they wait for you to take them home.

Tickets and a link to the silent auction can be found HERE. ABC36’s Erica Bivens will emcee this year’s event.