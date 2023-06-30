Woodford Humane Society set to host 2023 Summer Gala

The event will be held at Keeneland Entertainment Center & Keene Barn on July 22nd

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Woodford Humane Society is gearing up for its annual summer gala next month.

The gala will be held at Keeneland Entertainment Center & Keene Barn on Saturday, July 22nd.

The evening will feature great food and featured drinks, a silent auction, raffle prizes and, of course, the company of fellow animal lovers.

A new feature this year will be the “Blind Bourbon Pull,” which includes 10 top-shelf bourbons, such as Blanton’s, Woodford Reserve Double Double and many more.

Woodford Humane Society receives no government funding at any level, so events such as the summer gala go a long way in providing for animal care at the shelter.

“Everything that we do here, from medications to food to toys and beds, enrichment, anything like that. everything we provide the animals in our care is funded directly by events just like the summer gala,” says marketing director Beth Oleson. “By buying a ticket to the summer gala or bidding in the auction or entering any of the raffles, you really are touching the lives of hundreds of pets that are going to be depending on us this summer.”

The 2023 Woodford Humane Society Summer Gala will be hosted by ABC 36’s Paxton Boyd and Erica Bivens.

Tickets for the event can be purchased here.