$41,000 raised at Summer Gala for Woodford Humane Society

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Woodford Humane Society hosted the 6th annual Summer Gala over the weekend at the Keene Barn in Lexington.

Organizers say $41,000 was raised for the Julie Hahn Endowment for the Future. Hahn, the humane society’s founder, celebrated her 91st birthday Saturday where the announcement was made for the endowment fund in her honor.

According to organizers, around 300 people attended the Summer Gala which returned in-person for the first time since 2019. It’s the Woodford Humane Society’s largest annual fundraiser.

Several donated items were part of a silent auction with proceeds going to the humane society. There was also a Feeding Frenzy raffle for local restaurant gift cards valued at $1,000. And one lucky person won the Champagne Diamond Surprise, courtesy of St. John & Myers Jewelry, for a diamond valued at more than $3,500.

ABC36’s Erica Bivens and Paxton Boyd emceed the event.